Paul Rudd talks about 'Avengers: Doomsday' on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast

'Avengers: Doomsday' is coming out on December 18, 2026

Paul Rudd has just played coy when asked to share details about Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the upcoming Marvel movie has already created a lot of excitement even though not even a single trailer has been released.

Only the star cast has been confirmed according to which Robert Downey Jr will be playing villain Doctor Doom alongside Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Alan Cumming and many more.

Paul, who plays the Ant-Man in MCU, recently appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where the brothers asked him about the upcoming film.

Jason asked the Clueless actor, “Dude, you’re in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday which is such f****** badass, man, we don’t want to get”, before he completed the sentence, Paul jokingly said, “Will tell you everything.”

The host continued, “I was going to say we don’t want to get you in trouble, but basically, can you tell us the plot?”

He refrained from giving any spoilers and just said, “I’ll be honest. Yeah I’m not really sure what it is.”

The NFL football players bursted out in laughter and said, “Welcome to Hollywood baby, that we’re all just making it up as we go.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.