MGK flaunts tattooed body during Lost Americana Tour break

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is soaking up the sun during hiatus from his Lost Americana tour.

The Rap Devil hitmaker was spotted relaxing in Miami, unwinding beachside ahead of Holidays.

During the weekend outing, the 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, was surrounded by a bunch of friends.

In some of the photos circulating on social media, he was captured shirtless while hanging out near the water, flaunting his tattooed torso.

The Bad Things rapper showed off his blackout tatts and kept a towel wrapped around his waist.

When he was about to leave, he picked up his shoes and towel and dressed in some orange pants and a sleeveless Harley Davidson tee.

His downtime at the beach came on Saturday, December 20, the same day he performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 after wrapping up the first leg of his tour.

The first North American leg concluded on December 19, in Tampa, Florida.

The Lost Americana Tour is currently on a brief hiatus and will resume with international dates in early 2026.

European Leg is set to begin on February 15 in Bologna, Italy, and concludes March 12 in Dublin, Ireland.

Followed by five arena dates from April 8 to April 18 in Australia/New Zealand and a second North American Leg.