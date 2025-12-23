What to watch during Christmas, new year holidays?

It’s the holiday season. The air is cold outside and the streets are dusted with snow. You’re bundled up in your favourite cosy pajamas, stretched out on the couch, as steam curls up from a mug of piping-hot chocolate resting in your hands.

The Christmas and New Year decorations and preparations are done and laziness is gently taking over but wait, something still feels missing.

What is it? Maybe the perfect holiday movie.

1. Home Alone (1990) – Because it's endlessly rewatchable

Starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, this holiday classic follows young Kevin McCallister after he’s accidentally left behind during Christmas vacation.

What starts as every kid’s dream quickly turns into a hilarious battle of wits when burglars target his home.

2. Elf (2003) – Never fails to cheer

Will Ferrell shines as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole who travels to New York City in search of his real father. Directed by Jon Favreau and co-starring James Caan and Zooey Deschanel, the film blends childlike wonder with festive humour.

3. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – Perfect for nostalgic holiday vibes

James Stewart stars as George Bailey in this timeless classic about family, sacrifice, and the impact one life can have on others.

When George questions his worth, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

4. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – Is Santa Clause real?

Starring Maureen O’Hara and Edmund Gwenn, this film centers on a courtroom battle to determine whether a department store Santa Claus is the real deal.

5. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) – For all ages

Featuring the voices of Peter Robbins and the beloved Peanuts gang, this animated special explores the true meaning of Christmas through Charlie Brown’s eyes.

6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) – A Holiday staple

Narrated by Boris Karloff, this animated Dr. Seuss adaptation tells the story of the Grinch, who tries to steal Christmas from Whoville.

7. Die Hard (1988) - 'Is it a Christmas movie?’ debate starter

Bruce Willis stars as NYPD officer John McClane in this high-octane action film set during a Christmas Eve hostage situation.

8. Gremlins (1984) – Christmas deal for horror movie lovers

Starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates, this dark comedy-horror film turns holiday cheer upside down when mischievous creatures wreak havoc on a small town.

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) – A cult favourite

Voiced by Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara, this Tim Burton–produced stop-motion musical follows Jack Skellington as he stumbles into Christmas Town.

10. Batman Returns (1992) - Seasonal pick for comic-book fans

Michael Keaton returns as Batman alongside Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic Catwoman in this dark, snow-covered Gotham tale.

Set during Christmas, the film blends superhero action with gothic holiday vibes.

With the list now being all yours the only thing that’s left is to decide which movie you want to watch on your phone or the big screen, all from the comfort of home.

Before turning on the TV make sure to make yourself a large batch of salted and caramel popcorn and sink back into you sofa with you family but wait don’t forget that mug of hot chocolate.