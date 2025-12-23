Taylor Swift gets emotional over Travis Kelce 'love letter' in docuseries finale

Taylor Swift offered fans a tender glimpse into her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce in the final episode of her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era.

The series finale released December 23, 2025.

The Grammy-winning pop star was visibly moved while reading a personal letter from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that was shared as part of the series finale

Kelce wrote the note in December 2024 as Swift was gearing up for the last three shows of her record-smashing Eras Tour in Vancouver.

In the letter, he celebrated their journey together.

He recalled how his first experience seeing her perform which was at her Kansas City concert in July 2023 was not just a memorable night.

For him it was “the beginning of me meeting the love of my life.”

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour," Travis' letter read, "but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me."

"I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour," Kelce's note continued.

He then gave a shoutout to Robert Allen, her tour manager, for making Taylor "stop through Kansas City, Missouri" for two nights.

Swift paused, smiled, and laughed as she read passages of the message, clearly touched by the sentiment.

The scene offered a rare candid moment of emotion from the pop icon.