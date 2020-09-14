Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya has now recorded her statement in Budhana police station

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddqiui’s social repute has crumbled to the ground after his wife accused him of domestic abuse.

The actor’s estranged wife, Aaliya has now recorded her statement in Budhana police station on her complaint against him as well as his four family members.

SHO Kushalpal Singh revealed, as per Hindustan Times, that she had filed the complaint on July 27 at Mumbai police station which was forwarded to Budhana police station as the locality where the incident she was alleging had occurred fell in the jurisdiction of that police station.

In her statement, Aaliya recounted how a family member was allegedly molested by Siddiqui’s brother, Minhajuddin in 2012.

She further claimed that while she had earlier informed her in-laws of what happened, she was silenced and asked to resolve the matter within the famiy.

