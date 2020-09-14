Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been in lockdown at Windsor Castle since March, will reportedly return to work at Buckingham Palace in October.



According to a report published in The Sun, Queen Elizabeth, 94, has vowed to return to public duties in time to lead the nation at Remembrance Day.

The report, citing the royal insiders, says that the Queen ‘fully intends’ to be at the Cenotaph on November 8.

The Daily Mail reported that Queen will end her summer break and return to her royal duties at Buckingham Palace in October.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express UK quoting a royal expert reported that the Queen’s return to the Palace will be ‘symbolically important’.

Queen is in self-isolation at Windsor Castle since March 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic and her return to office is significant for the royals and the public.

According to insiders, the Queen is also eager to return to her normal life as soon as possible.

According to reports, the Palace is currently undergoing refurbishment to welcome Queen.

Queen will hold meetings with PM Boris Johnson, diplomats and envoys upon her return to the Palace next month.