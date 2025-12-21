Miley Cyrus experiences 'cold feet' amid wedding planning with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has completely different plans for a wedding with Maxx Morando from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus seems to have sworn off a big wedding as she had with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and her plans with Maxx Morando look entirely different.

The 33-year-old singer is in love with her fiancé, but the idea of a second wedding reportedly terrifies her, and inside sources suggest that the couple is considering eloping.

“She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding,” the insider told Us Weekly, adding that the Disney alum “is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place.”

Although the fiancés are planning something fun and meaningful in their own right, they definitely don’t want to relive Cyrus’ first wedding.

The source went on to share that the Flowers hitmaker is determined to prioritise “love” over the idea of a wedding this time.

“They have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them. She is embracing this era, being engaged and is not in a rush to plan anything,” they added.

The Hannah Montana actress previously talked about how the musician, 27, won her trust and provided a safe space for her to fall in love again after her divorce from the Hunger Games star. She shared that Morando has had a huge part in making this the most peaceful period in her life.