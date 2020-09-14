Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 14 2020
Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition

Queen Elizabeth, who has vowed to return to royal duties next month, was inspired by Kate Middleton's new photo exhibition.

The Queen on Monday released a message of support for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton for her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition, saying that she was 'inspired' by the project.

The Queen’s statement reads, “It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project.”

The 94-year-old monarch further said, “The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need.”

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project,” the statement further says.

Kate Middleton’s digital exhibition, 'Hold Still', launched in May and was unveiled online at midnight on Monday.

The final 100 images were selected from 31,598 submissions by Kate and a number of judges. The pictures reflect life in Britain during coronavirus pandemic.

Kate had also shown a number of portraits to the Queen last month.

