Simon Cowell wraps arm around fiancée Lauren during romantic getaway

The music mogul and Lauren have also shared their lives in the new Netflix docuseries 'The Next Act'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Simon Cowell teases wedding plans as he shares sun-soaked moment with Lauren
Simon Cowell and his fiancée, Lauren, appeared happy together during an intimate getaway as they shared a sneak peek into their home life in a post shared on Instagram on Friday. 

The music mogul, 66, and the socialite, 48, who shares son Eric, 11, put on a loved-up display as Simon wrapped his arm around Lauren while they enjoyed a moment under the sky on a boat. 

In the snap, Lauren looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red one-piece swimsuit and black tinted aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, a shirtless Simon appeared in his element, relaxing in a pair of black shorts and his signature sunglasses. 

The couple were seen making beautiful memories as they soaked up the sun while cruising along the sea. 

Lauren captioned her Story: 'Us' accompanied by a line of red love heart emojis.

Lauren shares Adam, 19, with ex-husband Andrew Silverman, and is also mother to Eric, 11, her son with Simon.

Simon has recently said a wedding is on the cards after Lauren legally changed her surname to Cowell.

The music mogul and Lauren have also shared their lives in the new Netflix docuseries The Next Act.

The six-part show follows the music mogul, who created hits with groups like One Direction, Westlife, and Little Mix, as he searches for the next big talent. 

The couple first met in Barbados in 2004, but didn’t start dating until around 2012. They welcomed their son Eric in 2014 and got engaged in 2021.

