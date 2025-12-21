Cynthia Erivo feels ‘Wicked' left lasting mark on her career

Cynthia Erivo opened up about playing Elphaba in the Wicked films and how the role changed her life.

The 38-year-old actress said the green witch will always be a part of her and holds a big place in her heart.

In an interview with Variety, Erivo thanked the character for bringing her into a new chapter of her life which she never imagined.

She said playing Elphaba allowed her to connect with people in a real way, recalling a young girl who just finished cancer treatment saying that seeing her without hair made her feel like she could be okay.

“Those are the moments that really shift things for me,” Erivo said.

The Needle in a Timestack actress also shared that she understands what it feels like to be misunderstood, like Elphaba.

She said she has learned that not everyone will understand or like her and her focus is on growing as a person and doing her best.

Erivo described filming the song No Good Deed as very hard, as she was completely alone on the set, with only her imagination and emotions to guide her.

She said it was intense and lonely but also very meaningful.

Through her role as Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo has made a lasting impact on audiences and on her own career.