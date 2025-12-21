Brian McFadden spotted with new wife following Kerry Katona's well wishes

The musician and Ruby posed for several adorable father-and daughter photos

Brian McFadden and his family stepped out together for Keith Duffy's Foundation Christmas Ball at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The Westlife star, 48, appeared in high spirits alongside his wife Danielle Parkinson and his daughters Ruby, four, Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22.

Molly looked stunning in a dark teal, floor-length gown featuring a high, draped neckline and a thigh-high split.

Meanwhile, Lilly-Sue coordinated with her sister, also wearing a teal dress with a leggy slit.

Brian was also seen sharing a sweet moment with Danielle and their daughters Ruby, whom they welcomed in 2021.

The musician and Ruby posed for several adorable father-and daughter photos.

For unversed, the Irish popstar was previously married to Atomic Kitten singer, Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006 - and they share Molly and Lily-Sue.

The appearance comes after Kerry extended an olive branch to the Brian's new wife, Danielle Parkinson, on their wedding day earlier this month.

In her column, Kerry reportedly penned, 'My ex, Brian McFadden, got married earlier this month and I just want to wish him and his wife Danielle a lifetime of happiness.'