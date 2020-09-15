Kendall Jenner confesses she is a 'stoner' after Kourtney Kardashian outs her

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner left jaws dropped after a shocking admission about her addiction to drugs.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians confessed to being a ‘stoner’ while also adding that this was the first time she is making this public admission to her smoking weed frequently.

Kendall was outed by her elder half-sister Kourtney Kardashian in a podcast, after which she was forced to publicly admit to her habit.

In an episode of Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the beauty mogul was participating in a rapid fire round where they brought up the use of marijuana, which is legal in California, where the model is based.

Paired up with Kendall, Kourtney was asked by Oliver if there was a stoner in her family, who would it be.

“Kendall,” said Kourtney in a prompt response.

The model then admitted herself as well: "I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."