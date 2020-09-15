Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner confesses she is a 'stoner' after Kourtney Kardashian outs her

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner left jaws dropped after a shocking admission about her addiction to drugs.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians confessed to being a ‘stoner’ while also adding that this was the first time she is making this public admission to her smoking weed frequently.

Kendall was outed by her elder half-sister Kourtney Kardashian in a podcast, after which she was forced to publicly admit to her habit.

In an episode of Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the beauty mogul was participating in a rapid fire round where they brought up the use of marijuana, which is legal in California, where the model is based.

Paired up with Kendall, Kourtney was asked by Oliver if there was a stoner in her family, who would it be.

“Kendall,” said Kourtney in a prompt response.

The model then admitted herself as well: "I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all