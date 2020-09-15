Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Alia Bhatt captions latest Instagram post with lyrics of Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond critics

Indian star Alia Bhatt clapped back at the critics with her latest cryptic Instagram post days after severe backlash online over nepotism.

The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with the lyrics of US singer Taylor Swift’s track Shake It Off.

Alia captioned the endearing post, “but I keep cruising, can’t stop won’t stop moving.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, who attended the birthday bash of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni last night, was also spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

The presence of Alia Bhatt outside Bhansali’s office shows that the actress has also joined the bandwagon of B-town stars who have resumed their work amid the new normal.

Alia Bhatt recently received a severe backlash for nepotism following the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her latest film Sadak 2 trailer, released on August 12, 2020, became the third most disliked video of all time on YouTube.

The film also features Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy, who is the youngest brother of filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Netizens trolled Sadak 2 trailer shortly after it was released on YouTube and shared on social media platforms as they see the film as a prime example of nepotism in the Bollywood.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa
Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks

Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks
'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October

'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October
Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video
Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case
Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Latest

view all