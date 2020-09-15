Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Prince William sends love to brother Prince Harry on his birthday amid rift rumours

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Prince William sends love to brother Prince Harry on his birthday amid rift rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended love and wishes to Prince Harry on his 36th birthday amid rumours of rift between them and Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their official royal Twitter handle and extended love and sweet wishes to Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 36th birthday with Meghan Markle and their son in California.

The couple shared a light-hearted throwback picture of the Duke of Sussex beating them in a race on their visit to London Olympic Park in February 2017.

Prince William and Kate tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!”

With the sweet wishes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laid to rest all reports of a rift with Prince Harry.

Earlier, there were reports that Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William had strained relations and they did not speak to each other for two months after the Sussexes’ announcement to step down from their royal duties in January.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II had extended sweet birthday wishes to her grandson by sharing his throwback picture.

The message shared on the Royal Family’s official Twitter handle reads: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

