Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life and music

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday.

Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

The “Material Girl” and “Express Yourself” singer is the best-selling female music artist of all time with global sales of 335 million records.

Over her five-decade career, she also acted in movies including “Evita” and “A League of Their Own” and directed and wrote 2011 film “W./E.” about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in the statement.

The movie’s focus “will always be music,” she added.

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive,” she said. “There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list
Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Latest

view all