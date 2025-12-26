Bowen Yang earns new record after final goodbye to 'SNL'

Bowen Yang marks major milestone with emotional 'SNL' exit

Bowen Yang might have said “goodnight” at Saturday Night Live for the last time, but he is still making records for the show.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian performed his last skit at the show as a Delta airline worker completing his final shift before retirement, with his friend Ariana Grande hosting the show, and Cher serving as the musical guest.

The Wicked star’s final episode is now the most-watched episode of the late-night show in more than over a year, gaining 5.4 million views, only surpassed by Grande’s 5.6 million views milestone last year.

The Side to Side hitmaker accompanied Yang in his emotional meta sketch as well, in which he played his wife, and the two sang Please Come Home For Christmas together.

The now-SNL alum’s departure shocked fans, as well as his SNL co-stars, who believed that Lorne Michaels would be able to convince Yang to stay.

Indeed, the show’s creator tried his best, but “he just made up his mind,” as a source previously told Page Six.

An insider shared that the actor was overcommitted to Hollywood projects, as well as his podcast Las Culturistas.