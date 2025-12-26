 
Geo News

Bowen Yang earns new record after final goodbye to 'SNL'

Bowen Yang marks major milestone with emotional 'SNL' exit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 26, 2025

Bowen Yang marks major milestone with emotional SNL exit
Bowen Yang marks major milestone with emotional 'SNL' exit

Bowen Yang might have said “goodnight” at Saturday Night Live for the last time, but he is still making records for the show.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian performed his last skit at the show as a Delta airline worker completing his final shift before retirement, with his friend Ariana Grande hosting the show, and Cher serving as the musical guest.

The Wicked star’s final episode is now the most-watched episode of the late-night show in more than over a year, gaining 5.4 million views, only surpassed by Grande’s 5.6 million views milestone last year.

The Side to Side hitmaker accompanied Yang in his emotional meta sketch as well, in which he played his wife, and the two sang Please Come Home For Christmas together.

The now-SNL alum’s departure shocked fans, as well as his SNL co-stars, who believed that Lorne Michaels would be able to convince Yang to stay.

Indeed, the show’s creator tried his best, but “he just made up his mind,” as a source previously told Page Six.

An insider shared that the actor was overcommitted to Hollywood projects, as well as his podcast Las Culturistas.

More From Entertainment

Christopher Nolan makes history with early look at ‘The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan makes history with early look at ‘The Odyssey'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spark emotional reaction with 'final' NFL game
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spark emotional reaction with 'final' NFL game
'The Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese pays heartfelt tribute to Rob Reiner
'The Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese pays heartfelt tribute to Rob Reiner
Katie Price, Peter Andre split Christmas day co-parenting children
Katie Price, Peter Andre split Christmas day co-parenting children
Rob Kardashian speaks about future after Blac Chyna's 'single' claim
Rob Kardashian speaks about future after Blac Chyna's 'single' claim
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon mark Christmas with daughter amid divorce
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon mark Christmas with daughter amid divorce