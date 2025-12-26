Rob Kardashian speaks about future after Blac Chyna's 'single' claim

Rob Kardashian shares what’s next for him after his surprise return to family reality show

Rob Kardashian hinted at where he stands in life after his on-and-off partner Blac Chyna confirmed that she is ending the year alone.

The 38-year-old reality star made a sudden return to his family reality show, The Kardashians, in season 7 after disappearing in 2016 and keeping a low-key appearance.

Although this was Rob’s first season back, it doesn’t seem to be the last, as he shared that he would like to return for season 8 as well during the season 7 finale.

Rob had been a regular on the series, just like his sisters, but he shared that he had been struggling with feeling comfortable in his own skin and therefore needed to take a break from being in the constant spotlight.

This year, he seems to be doing better as he returned to the show and appeared to be working on reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White.

The reconciliation might not have worked, but his appearance on the show left fans “fangirling,” and when a producer asked Rob if he would like to film on season 8, he replied, “I would hope to be on season 8. I definitely want to film on season 8.”