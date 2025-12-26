 
Geo News

Rob Kardashian speaks about future after Blac Chyna's 'single' claim

Rob Kardashian shares what’s next for him after his surprise return to family reality show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 26, 2025

Rob Kardashian shares what’s next for him after his surprise return to family reality show
Rob Kardashian shares what’s next for him after his surprise return to family reality show

Rob Kardashian hinted at where he stands in life after his on-and-off partner Blac Chyna confirmed that she is ending the year alone.

The 38-year-old reality star made a sudden return to his family reality show, The Kardashians, in season 7 after disappearing in 2016 and keeping a low-key appearance.

Although this was Rob’s first season back, it doesn’t seem to be the last, as he shared that he would like to return for season 8 as well during the season 7 finale.

Rob had been a regular on the series, just like his sisters, but he shared that he had been struggling with feeling comfortable in his own skin and therefore needed to take a break from being in the constant spotlight.

This year, he seems to be doing better as he returned to the show and appeared to be working on reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White.

The reconciliation might not have worked, but his appearance on the show left fans “fangirling,” and when a producer asked Rob if he would like to film on season 8, he replied, “I would hope to be on season 8. I definitely want to film on season 8.”

More From Entertainment

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon mark Christmas with daughter amid divorce
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon mark Christmas with daughter amid divorce
Lady Louise Windsor steps up for King Charles amid family changes
Lady Louise Windsor steps up for King Charles amid family changes
Noah Schnapp drops bombshell claim about THIS scene from 'Stranger Things' volume 2
Noah Schnapp drops bombshell claim about THIS scene from 'Stranger Things' volume 2
Camila Cabello sends hilarious message for Christmas amid breakup rumours
Camila Cabello sends hilarious message for Christmas amid breakup rumours
Sci-Fi favourite ‘Stargate SG 1' finally makes surprise return to Netflix
Sci-Fi favourite ‘Stargate SG 1' finally makes surprise return to Netflix
Kelly Clarkson brings Christmas jingles to fans after putting music on hold
Kelly Clarkson brings Christmas jingles to fans after putting music on hold