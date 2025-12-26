Christopher Nolan makes history with early look at ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan made history after his upcoming epic The Odyssey dominated social media and broke major viewing records within just one day.

The early footage from the ancient Greek epic received more than 121 million views in just 24 hours across TikTok YouTube Facebook Instagram and X, according to WaveMetrix.

The overwhelming response was far bigger than the numbers seen for his previous hit Oppenheimer and became Universal Pictures’ biggest online launch of the year.

However, fans and film insiders quickly reacted as clips spread online at lightning speed.

Viewers praised the scale emotion and cinematic feel that Nolan is known for, with social media buzzing focused is heavily on the film’s powerful cast.

The movie starred Matt Damon Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya Robert, Pattinson Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.

Short clips featuring Damon and unremarkable visuals are shared repeatedly and dominated trending pages on social media platforms.

The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July, 17, 2026 and is planned for IMAX and IMAX 70mm screenings.

With a reported budget of around 250 million dollars the project became Nolan’s most expensive film so far.

Moreover, the iconic director already got a strong track record with global hits like Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk and The Dark Knight.

Nolan’s movies have earned more than six billion dollars worldwide so far.

Moreover, fans are now believing that the excitement could lead to huge box office success.