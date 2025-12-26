Ariana Grande earns historic milestone achievement

Ariana Grande broke yet another historic record.

The 7 Rings singer, who had previously made many world records, has got a new one in her logbook.

The Wicked star, during the Christmas holiday, has become the number one artist in the world in terms of Spotify monthly listeners, surpassing The Weeknd for the coveted spot.

She currently has over 123.82 million monthly listeners, her career peak on the audio streaming service for December.

Grande is now the first woman to achieve this feat five separate times. In fact, no other female artist has led the monthly listeners chart more than twice.

The Popular singer is currently followed by Justin Bieber with 120.9 million monthly listeners and The Weeknd with 120.26 million monthly listeners.

Once the news of Grande’s record broke, the fans congratulated the singer on her achievement.

“123.8 million and still the voice of a literal angel,” wrote one user on X.

Another wrote, “She’s officially the GOAT right now. Can anyone beat this, or is the throne hers forever?”

“123.8 MILLION monthly listeners… at this point Spotify is basically Ariana’s personal radio station,” added a third.

A fourth user said, “That’s massive. Longevity plus constant relevance is what puts her at the very top, not just one hit cycle.”

The surge in 123.82 million monthly listeners was fuelled by several key soundtracks including, Santa Tell Me, Wicked: For Good soundtracks and We Can’t Be Friends (wait for your love).

Following the achievement, Grande is now headed to The Eternal Sunshine Tour for summer 2026, her first major concert in six years.