Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spark emotional reaction with 'final' NFL game

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce move fans to tears with heartfelt moment on the field

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Christmas together on the field as the NFL star played his last game this season, and possibly the last game before his retirement.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end played against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25, which unfortunately did not help him go out with a big win, and they lost the game.

Kelce, however, still has his fiancée, 36, to count as his win since she showed up to cheer him on on Christmas Day along with his family.

The pop superstar's fans noticed that Swift appeared quite emotional after the game ended as the star athlete walked off the field towards his locker room, potentially for the last time in Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly flocked to social media and shared clips from the stands, which showed Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, and the Opalite hitmaker exchanging sad glances.

Even if Kelce returns to the field for the next season, the Christmas Day game was his last game this year, with his fiancée looking on, in the stadium where they made their first appearance as a couple.

Despite his uncertain future in football, Kelce has a wedding to look forward to next season, as sources close to the couple have informed that they are planning a wedding in Summer 2026.

While details are under strict security measures, reports suggest either an intimate Rhode Island wedding or a grand Italian wedding for the spouses-to-be.