Katie Price, Peter Andre split Christmas day co-parenting children

Katie Price spent Christmas Day reconciling with her daughter Princess following a recent feud.

The reunion came just hours after Princess and her brother Junior celebrated the morning with their father Peter Andre.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram Story Thursday, December 25, to share a selfie with her 18-year-old.

The mother-daughter duo looked relaxed at home in comfy loungewear.

Price captioned the post as, “Me and my Princess (crown emoji) Just a one off picture from my Christmas Day but I’m surrounded with all my family.”

The reunion came after tensions over Princess’ ITV2 reality show The Princess Diaries.

Price claimed she had deliberately excluded her.

Earlier that morning, Princess and Junior (20) joined the 52-year-old and his wife Emily and their younger siblings Arabella, Millie, and Theo for a festive celebration in matching tartan pyjamas.

Andre posted his own family snaps writing, “In these moments today, I am the happiest man in the world. Love you so much family. Merry Xmas everyone (four heart emojis).”

The split‑day arrangement was something Junior had explained in advance.

“So, how I do it every year is split between my parents and this year, I will be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas morning at my dad’s with my brothers and sisters there."

"And then I'll be going to my mum's for the afternoon.'

He added, "And then, yeah, probably just, yeah, spend the rest of the time there. Might stay there, might come back to mine, just depends."