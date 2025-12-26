'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon mark Christmas with daughter amid divorce

Alexa, 31, and Brennon, 35, announced their separation earlier this month

Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux found joy in family traditions this holiday season while they are navigating a difficult chapter in life.

The Love Is Blind season 3 star took to Instagram Stories Thursday, December 25 to put up a carousal of photos from the holiday celebration.

The pictures featured her Christmas celebration with estranged husband Brennon Lemieux and their daughter, Vienna.

In the images Vienna is seen in festive pajamas surrounded by wrapped presents.

She opened the gifts before cuddling up to her dad.

Alexa, 31, and Brennon, 35, announced their separation earlier this month after more than three years of marriage.

They tied the knot in June 2021.

The couple released a joint statement calling the decision “difficult” but stressed their commitment to co‑parenting.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” a joint Instagram statement read.

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way."

"While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Brennon later filed for divorce citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as reason for split.

Alexa denied his claims and requested a disproportionate share of their estate.