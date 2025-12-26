'Madden' trailer: Nicholas Cage, Christian Bale transform into NFL legends

The new 'Madden' biopic is set for a Thanksgiving Day 2026 premiere

Nicholas Cage and Christian Bale transform into NFL icons in the first look of the upcoming Madden movie.

Amazon MGM Studios dropped the first teaser for Madden on Christmas Day, giving fans their first look at Cage as iconic coach, broadcaster, and video game namesake John Madden. The biopic, directed by David O. Russell, traces Madden’s unlikely rise from modest beginnings to Super Bowl glory and pop culture immortality.

The teaser offers a brief but striking glimpse of Cage, transformed into a boxy, larger-than-life version of Madden. It hints at the film’s scope, which spans his championship-winning run with the Oakland Raiders, his influential broadcasting career, and his unexpected second act as the face of the Madden NFL video game franchise. The outlet previously reported that the movie leans heavily into the origin story of the game, now one of the most successful sports franchises of all time.

Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale stars opposite Cage as Raiders owner Al Davis.

The cast also includes John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, and Shane Gillis in an undisclosed role.

Madden is written and directed by Russell, known for The Fighter, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook, with Cambron Clark credited for an earlier draft of the script.

While a theatrical release has not been confirmed, the teaser reveals Madden is set to premiere Thanksgiving 2026.