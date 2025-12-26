 
From fame to power: richest next generation nepo stars making their mark

Hina Ali
December 26, 2025

Celebrities kids are proving that they can make it on their own, with these young stars building their careers and earning money without relying only on their famous parents.

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of David Beckham Victoria Beckham, has tried football, photography and cooking.

The 26-year-old launched his hot sauce brand Cloud 23 and a drinks line called Wesake. However, with his business deals and personal brand, Brooklyn is now worth about £10 million.

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, co-owns the hair dye company Bleach London.

The 33-year-old fashion model and designer has also modelled up for top brands like Chanel, Versace and Louis Vuitton.

Her success in fashion and business has made her millions on her own.

Lila Moss

Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, started modelling at the age of 15 and appeared in Victoria’s Secret iconic shows and Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old star’s company, Grace Grove, recently reported over £1 million in reserves, marking her self-made millionaire.

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp, son of Martin Kemp and Shirlie, became well-known TV presenter and radio host.

The 32-year-old star’s performing arts company, RHK Ltd, hold almost like £2.6 million in ownership, showing that he shaped out his own path in entertainment.

Moreover, these next-generation nepo kids highlighted that fame can open doors but talent, hard work and creativity are the main things that can never go unnoticed. 

