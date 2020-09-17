Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Anupam Kher shares throwback story about meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel 

Bollywood megastar Anupam Kher is often seen mingling with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The actor took fans on a trip to nostalgia as he shared a throwback photo of him rubbing shoulders with Robert de Niro and Harvey Keital in New York City.

“Story of this pic: I had an appointment with Mr Robert De Niro and he had asked me to meet him in his Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa. I reached there half an hour before time! Excited! Every meeting with him feels like a landmark. He met me in the lobby of the hotel wearing a black shirt,” he wrote with the picture.

“Secretly I was happy that I was also wearing a black shirt. He said let’s go for a walk. For a walk? Just the two of us?? Wow!! After walking a couple of blocks he got a call and I heard him saying in the phone, ‘Sure we will join you. Yes !! Its me and Anupam!!’”

“He continued speaking in the phone. I was thrilled. Then he asked me if i mind having a beer with him and his friend? On that day I realised what it actually means to be saying ‘I have no mind to mind.’”

View this post on Instagram

Story of this pic: I had an appointment with Mr Robert De Niro and he had asked me to meet him in his Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa. I reached there half an hour before time! Excited! Every meeting with him feels like a landmark. He met me in the lobby of the hotel wearing a black shirt. Secretly I was happy that I was also wearing a black shirt. He said let’s go for a walk. For a walk? Just the two of us?? Wow!! After walking a couple of blocks he got a call and I heard him saying in the phone, “Sure we will join you.” Yes !! Its me and Anupam!!” He continued speaking in the phone. I was thrilled. Then he asked me if i mind having a beer with him and his friend? On that day I realised what it actually means to be saying “I have no mind to mind.” Then on a #RoadSide cafe I saw a gentleman waiting for us. Also wearing a black shirt. I am introduced to this familiar face behind the glasses by Mr De niro. And it is the legendary actor Harvey Keitel. The rest of the evening for me was in slow motion. Jai Ho! #AllDreamsComeTrue #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Legends #ReservoirDogs #TheIrishman #ActorsLife

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

“Then on a #RoadSide cafe I saw a gentleman waiting for us. Also wearing a black shirt. I am introduced to this familiar face behind the glasses by Mr De Niro. And it is the legendary actor Harvey Keitel. The rest of the evening for me was in slow motion. Jai Ho!” he added. 

More From Bollywood:

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble
Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs
Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager
Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'

Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'
Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Nick Jonas

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Nick Jonas
Akshay Kumar celebrates 18th birthday of son Aarav

Akshay Kumar celebrates 18th birthday of son Aarav
Kangana Ranaut warns her haters: ‘Women can be lethal if pushed to breaking point’

Kangana Ranaut warns her haters: ‘Women can be lethal if pushed to breaking point’

Taapsee Pannu stresses on the need for constructive dialogue to bring about change

Taapsee Pannu stresses on the need for constructive dialogue to bring about change

Latest

view all