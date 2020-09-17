Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne hit out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an interview, criticizing them for trying to change the way the royal household has functioned over the years.



Having served as a royal since over 50 years, the Princess Royal said that the younger generation needs to stop looking for ways to “reinvent the wheel.”

Talking to Vanity Fair in an earlier interview, Anne commented on Megxit and said: “I don’t think the younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?”

“You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh you did that?’ or ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it in a new way’,” she said.

“And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’”

She has also been quite critical of Princess Diana as claimed by royal photographer Steve Wood in the 2003 Channel 4 documentary The Real Princess Anne.

In the documentary it was told that Anne thought Diana “lessened the stature of the Royal Family” and she along with Sarah Ferguson were “too tabloid for her.”