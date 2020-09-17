Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Princess Anne hit out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an interview, criticizing them for trying to change the way the royal household has functioned over the years.

Having served as a royal since over 50 years, the Princess Royal said that the younger generation needs to stop looking for ways to “reinvent the wheel.”

Talking to Vanity Fair in an earlier interview, Anne commented on Megxit and said: “I don’t think the younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?”

“You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh you did that?’ or ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it in a new way’,” she said.

“And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’”

She has also been quite critical of Princess Diana as claimed by royal photographer Steve Wood in the 2003 Channel 4 documentary The Real Princess Anne.

In the documentary it was told that Anne thought Diana “lessened the stature of the Royal Family” and she along with Sarah Ferguson were “too tabloid for her.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list
Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint
Katie Holmes, new man Emilio Vitolo are inseparable: 'Can't get enough of each other'

Katie Holmes, new man Emilio Vitolo are inseparable: 'Can't get enough of each other'
Robert Pattinson raises concerns after public outing despite COVID-19 diagnosis

Robert Pattinson raises concerns after public outing despite COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all