Thursday Sep 17 2020
Princess Diana's mistakes were always 'unpardonable' for the palace: experts

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Princess Diana lived a life full of struggle, especially while she lived in the palace as a royal family member.

Following her death, many revelations have been made about her being made to feel humiliated within the family, as well as unsupported in case she made an error.

Royal biographer, Tom Quinn recalled the Princess of Wales’ struggles as he spoke to Channel 5 for the documentary Royal Wives at War.

"If she made a mistake, she was made to feel terrible. There was none of that kind of support where people said, 'look, we know it's difficult. Don't worry if you make a few mistakes',” he said.

Jennie Bond, former royal correspondent for the BBC also recounted how Diana was initially without a confidante over fears of potential leaks.

"When you enter the Royal Family, there are very few people you may confide in. Anybody could go to the newspapers because you're the hottest story in town. Diana felt that Fergie was a safe pair of hands and that her secrets were going to be secure with her,” said Bond.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl also detailed Diana and Fergie’s friendship: "They would frequently meet for lunch, often twice a week. And if they weren't lunching together, they were at the Palace catching up over cups of tea.”

"She would really lift Diana and make her laugh, which Diana really needed at the time,” Nicholl added. 

