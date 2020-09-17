Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 17 2020
IHC declares appointment of PTV chairman, independent directors illegal

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Verdict was issued by IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in case related to illegal appointments in PTV. Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Arshad Khan and independent directors on the state broadcaster's board as illegal.

The verdict was issued by IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in a case against the appointments made in the PTV.

Furthermore, the court declared the appointments of Chief News Anchor for Current Affairs Qatrina Hussain and Managing Director Amir Manzoor as legal.

The court issued orders that Arshad Khan, Rashid Ali Khan and Farmanullah Jan not to be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Arshad Khan as chairman of PTV in 2018.

