Thursday Sep 17 2020
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

American singer Taylor Swift’s stalker has been handed a 30-month prison sentence by a federal judge.

Eric Swarbrick, hailing from Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty before the judge of threatening and stalking the pop singer and sending emails to her former record label.

He was given the sentence on Wednesday during a hearing in Nashville.

A three-year supervised release was agreed upon by prosecutors in a plea bargain that Swarbrick entered back in 2019, as part of the terms of the sentence.

According to the complaint lodged against him, he had sent over 40 letters as well as emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2019 where he had continuously appealed to the CEO to let him meet the singer. The tone of the letters grew violent and threatening over time with Swarbrick personally delivering the letter to Nashville on more than three occasions. 

