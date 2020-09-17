Dynasty star Liz Gillies marries Michael Corcoran

Liz Gillies has tied the knot with music composer Michael Corcoran. The couple married in an intimate ceremony on August 8.

Their marriage was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dynasty star, 27, on Wednesday, shared several photos from the outdoor nuptials on her Instagram.

A photo shows Gillies and Corcoran, 47, standing in front of a floral arch while exchanging vows. Another picture shows the couple in a sweet embrace.

Speaking to Vogue, Gillies said that she and Corcoran initially planned to get married on April 25 but delayed the marriage due to the pandemic.

"Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone," she said. "It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait," she was quoted as saying.

"It really focused everything down to what matters in life," Corcoran explained. "A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense."