Drag queen Tatianna takes a dig at Trump supporters

Thursday Sep 17 2020
Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Tatianna has intensified her criticism of President Donald Trump and his supporters as the US election nears.

Tatianna, real name Joey Santolini, took a dig at Trump supporters on Wednesday saying, "I’ve always wondered how many fans of Drag Race are trump supporters. I mean it’s definitely gross to ponder but imagine the conflict of interest they must feel".

He also retweeted a tweet by White House reporter who shared a video with a caption that read,  "Press Secretary says @realDonaldTrump ⁩ is a 'Law and Order' President. I felt compelled to ask if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?"

Tatianna is best known for competing on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race and later the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

