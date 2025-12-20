Kate Winslet reveals what made her direct 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet directed 'Goodbye June' despite not liking the job

Titanic actress Kate Winslet revealed why she ended up making Goodbye June despite having no ambitions of becoming a director.

The 50-year-old just made her debut as a director with the first script written by son, Joe Anders.

In a recent interview, Kate confessed that she never wanted to direct a film, but his son’s first ever script, which he started writing at the age of 19, became an inspiration for doing the job.

The Holiday star told Sky News, "I'm incredibly impressed by him and really proud of him, not least because he wrote this screenplay and started writing it when he was 19.

"But he had to adapt and learn very, very quickly that when you're developing something, you take notes, you take feedback”, she added.

Winslet then opened that when Netflix got involved, they also started giving Anders notes. At the time, she stepped up to protect the project and her son.

The Avatar actress stated, "Netflix became involved at some stage that they were also giving notes to, and then I was sort of playing the role of kind of protecting the project and also protecting him at the same time from things that, you know, may necessarily not have been useful, things that actually were great ideas.”

Kate’s directorial debut Goodbye June featured her along with the legendary Helen Mirren, Toni Collette and Andrea Riseborough.