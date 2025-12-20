Inside Rob and Michele Reiner’s struggle to help their son

Rob and Michele Reiner never stopped fighting for their son Nick’s health and safety, according to a source close to the family.

“His issues were far, far out of his parents’ control,” the source told People magazine of the 32-year-old, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the December 14 deaths of his parents.

Nick had openly shared his struggles with drug addiction, homelessness, and time in rehab. Still, the source said he “didn’t take [his parents’] help seriously. This was true for years and years.”

Rob and Michele, who are also parents to son Jake and daughter Romy, were “empathetic to how much his struggles contributed to his behaviour,” the source added.

“They never lost hope in him, even when he was scaring them or making their lives harder.”

"Nick had so many good days too," the source said, explaining that his condition “would change day to day. They thought they had more time before it resulted in tragedy.”

On Sunday, Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home. Another source said the When Harry Met Sally director and his producer wife “did an admirable job balancing parenting and work,” but noted that “their kids are all adults now and they had tried so hard already for years.”

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday, December 17. His lawyer declined to enter a plea, and the arraignment will continue January 7.

In a statement, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, shared their grief over the "horrific and devastating loss of our parents." They added, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.”