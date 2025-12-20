Lola Young makes first public appearance after onstage collapse

Lola Young made her first public appearance in months after stepping out at Lily Allen’s Christmas party in London, three months after collapsing onstage and announcing a break from performing.

The 24-year-old British singer attended the holiday event on Friday, December 19, alongside Olivia Rodrigo.

Young wore an all-black leather outfit featuring a plunging halter top, micro shorts, and tall leather boots, paired with chunky silver chain jewelry.

The appearance marks Young’s first sighting since she collapsed while performing at the All Things Go music festival in New York City on September 27. Just days later, she announced a hiatus from live performances.

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” Young wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

The Grammy-nominated artist canceled all scheduled tour dates through June, including a U.K. tour set to begin October 6 and more than 20 North American shows.

“I’m so so sorry to let anyone down,” she wrote at the time, adding that “it hurts me more than you know.” She confirmed fans would receive full refunds and added, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

Young was seen chatting with Olivia Rodrigo, 22, who wore a vintage-inspired black lace mini dress layered over a cream slip and finished the look with black Mary Janes.