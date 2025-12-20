Kim Kardashian daughter North West makes Instagram debut

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, has officially stepped into the spotlight with her own Instagram account.

The 12‑year‑old shared a photo of herself flashing peace signs in a black Balenciaga jersey and ribbed miniskirt, accessorized with chunky boots wrapped in silver chains.

Her caption was simple: 'first post.'

The account's bio revealed that it is 'managed by parents'.

However, it is pertinent to note that Kanye West has repeatedly voiced his opposition to his children being on social media, once declaring in a viral 2022 clip, “I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.”

He also accused Kim of 'antagonizing' him by letting North post on their joint TikTok account.

Her very first post featured a blurry shot of herself flashing peace signs while dressed head‑to‑toe in Balenciaga.

She paired a black jersey with a ribbed miniskirt and chunky boots wrapped in silver chains.

North West’s first solo Instagram post has already made waves. Within just eight hours of going live, the debut photo racked up more than 29,000 likes and attracted a flood of comments from fans calling her a “queen” and “diva.”

The account, which is marked as “managed by parents,” quickly amassed over 31,000 followers despite having only one post and following no one.