Orlando Bloom breaks cover after Russell Brand's Justin Trudeau comments

Katy Perry’s exes and her love life have become the talk of the town, with each passing day delivering a fresh headline and now Orlando Bloom has been dragged into this celebrity soap opera.

On the heels of Perry’s former husband Russell Brand sending the internet into a frenzy by drawing comparisons between Bloom and Justin Trudeau, the Pirates of the Caribbean star offered a low-key update from his own world.

On Friday morning, Bloom, who shares a daughter Daisy with the Roar singer, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie during an early workout.

The 48-year-old showed off his wincing red face with a playful caption that read, “not that face [laughing emoji],” before zooming in on a digital clock revealing the early hour: 5:59 a.m.

Dressed in a simple white T-shirt, black shorts, socks, and trainers, he kept things casual as he documented the grind amid his dramatic weight loss for upcoming psychological thriller The Cut, a film centered on the extreme physical demands of boxers cutting weight to drop categories.

The social media appearance landed the following day after Brand reignited chatter about Perry’s personal life during a live appearance, cracking jokes at the expense of his ex-wife’s romance with former Canadian Prime Minister.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix on Thursday, December 18, the comedian didn’t hold back saying “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look”.

“I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” the 50-year-old told the crowd even with Perry’s mother seated, drawing laughs as he mocked the politician.

For the unversed, Brand and Perry were married from 2010 to 2012. THe pop star and Bloom, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, ended their nine-year relationship earlier this year.