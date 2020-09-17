Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 17 2020
Demi Lovato to elope after inner-circle showcases ‘worry and hesitation about Max’

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Demi Lovato is "truly in love" with Max Ehrich and is considering elopement because her inner circle is not quite on board with her relationship choice.

A source close to E! News touched upon Demi’s latest travel plans and revealed that the singer intends to travel close to finance Max Ehrich while he films for Southern Gospel.

Reportedly Demi made a “fun road trip” out of the occasion by renting an RV. "It's something new and different and she's excited for the adventure” the source admitted. The real reason Demi chose to undertake this little adventure was simply because "Demi doesn't want to be apart from him."

"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming. They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."

Especially in light of the past slew of hate, her fiancé began getting through social media, it’s no wonder the couple wish to stay by each other’s side and offer moral support.

A separate source touched upon the duo’s relationship as well and claimed, "She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.” Also while she has no doubt the past tweets were doctored, she still felt “really upset” over it all.

Due to all of this, many in Demi’s innermost circle wonder if he is the right choice for the singer, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max." However, Demi is "truly in love" and nothing will deter her from this relationship. 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! ️ Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

