Thursday Sep 17 2020
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares latest pictures with cast of her new drama 'Ramo'

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, has shared some new pictures with the cast of her upcoming crime show 'Ramo'.

The actress, who enthralled fans with her stunning performance in hit drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is sharing the screen with the Turkish heartthrob Murat Yıldırım.

 Esra can be seen playing a different role in the second season of Turkish drama starting from Friday (September 18).

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared three new photos with the caption: "Last 2 days".

Son 2 gün... #RAMO ️

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will go on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

