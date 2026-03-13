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Al Pacino makes rare red carpet appearance with three of his children

Al Pacino joins kids for premiere of Julie Pacino’s new film

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 13, 2026

Al Pacino makes rare red-carpet appearance with three of his children
Al Pacino makes rare red-carpet appearance with three of his children

Al Pacino stepped out with his family for a special night in Hollywood.

The Scarface actor made a rare red-carpet appearance at the March 12 premiere of his daughter Julie Pacino’s film I Live Here Now.

Joining the 85-year-old were his 25-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo.

The trio posed together at the California event, with Al and Anton coordinating in dark outfits while Olivia opted for a red sweater and jeans.

Later, they reunited with Julie, 36, for animated photos including a playful peace sign moment.

Pacino also shares 2-year-old son Roman with ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

This marks one of the few times Pacino has appeared publicly with his older children since the 2020 Oscars, when he attended with them while nominated for The Irishman.

Though Brad Pitt ultimately won Best Supporting Actor that year, Pacino remains proud of his own Academy Award win for Scent of a Woman in 1992.

The actor has often credited his children with inspiring his craft.

He previously recalled asking Julie, then just 3 years old, to mimic a blind person while preparing for Scent of a Woman.

“She just did it. No preparation, nothing,” Pacino told E! News. “Kids are geniuses.”

Today, Pacino says his youngest son Roman brings him fresh energy.

“I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am,” he told the BBC in 2024.

“Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me… we have made this kind of contact. It’s fun.”

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