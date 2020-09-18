Matt Reeves directorial 'The Batman’ resumes production

'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson, has started production again weeks after being put to a halt as a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Warner Bros, the production had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio did not name the person who had the virus.

The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film, from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.