Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Matt Reeves directorial 'The Batman’ resumes production

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson, has started production again weeks after being put to a halt as a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Warner Bros, the production had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio did not name the person who had the virus.

The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film, from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce
Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly
Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Latest

view all