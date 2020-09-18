Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Shilpa Shetty is refuting claims levelled against her and husband Raj Kundra pertaining to an alleged fraud.

The couple was accused of cheating on an investor in a gold purchase scheme.

Responding to the allegations, Shilpa said, "All these allegations made by Sachiin Joshi are completely false and baseless. At Satyug Gold, each and every client’s orders have been fulfilled in time. We have even deposited 1kg gold for which Sachiin Joshi is yet to pay the demurrage charges legally applicable.

"Not many know, we also have a cheque bouncing case in court against this serial defaulter. If we didn’t wish to give him the gold, we would not have it deposited it in court. The court has now appointed an arbitrator where we have presented the charges that are due and clearly mentioned on the invoice and website. The truth will be out real soon,” she said.

Earlier in March, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra had made similar claims.

“It is to state that the claims made by the so-called NRI or Gutka Baron’s son (as the media terms him) namely Mr. Sachin Joshi is totally false and frivolous. I would like to clarify the news doing the rounds and blatantly picked up by other news agencies without verifying the facts with other parties involved.

"This act of Mr. Sachin Joshi is yet another attempt to malign and tarnish my image and reputation in the country. He has made several attempts before earlier so this is nothing new,” he wrote in a statement.

More From Bollywood:

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63
Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'
Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'
Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble
Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs
Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager
Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'

Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'
Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Latest

view all