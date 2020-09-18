Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Pakistani star Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in her latest dazzling pictures she posted on social media.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos.

Sajal looked ethereal in the pictures, which also caught the attention of her best friend Zara Noor Abbas on the photo-video sharing app.

Zara dropped a lovely comment with kiss emoticons that read: “Ufhh ufhh”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Sajal’s fans as well, who also flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in spiritual romantic drama series Alif along with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce
Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly
Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Latest

view all