Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Pakistani star Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in her latest dazzling pictures she posted on social media.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos.

Sajal looked ethereal in the pictures, which also caught the attention of her best friend Zara Noor Abbas on the photo-video sharing app.

Zara dropped a lovely comment with kiss emoticons that read: “Ufhh ufhh”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Sajal’s fans as well, who also flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in spiritual romantic drama series Alif along with Hamza Ali Abbasi.