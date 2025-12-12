Taylor Swift offers rare insight into short-lived 'TTPD' era

Taylor Swift explores behind-the-scenes of record-breaking Eras Tour production

Taylor Swift can do a lot with a broken heart, and she proved that by pulling off her two-year-long Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar offered a glimpse into her ambitious work ethic and discipline in her now-released docuseries, The Eras Tour: End of an Era.

The documentary showcased the 14-time-Grammy winner and her team constantly challenging each other and themselves, including the phase where they were performing their regular shows while also rehearsing the shows to come after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, including a whole new set from the album.

While showing the clips from rehearsals, Swift told the camera, “When we had done the first half of the tour, what the fans didn’t know is that I was writing a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the middle of me releasing the album.”

The Opalite songstress shared that they had to create a top “secret facility” to practice the new setlist, with headphones on because they had to ensure no leaks happened.

Noting how it was all a risk to suddenly surprise fans with a new set, Swift voiced her fears of people “online being like, ‘I miss the old show,’ I was going to be like, ‘Oh my God, you have no idea how hard this was to do.'”

However, things worked out in the Eras Tour performer’s favour as fans went wild when she performed the setlist for the first time in Paris.