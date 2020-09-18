Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle reportedly burst into tears after meeting the students at Buckingham Palace as senior working royal before final royal engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January and attended their last engagement as working royals in March 2020 at Westminster Abbey.

According to Finding Freedom author, the Duchess of Sussex was in flood of tears after meeting with the students from the Association of Commonwealth Universities at Buckingham Palace before joining husband Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service for last royal engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior royal members in April 2020.

Meanwhile, according to reports Prince Harry and Meghan are all set to appear in the primetime TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people.

The royal couple, in a new promo shared by E! News, was introduced simply as 'Harry and Meghan,' dropping their royal titles as the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'. However, a 'TIME' article highlighting the event did include their titles.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot
Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all