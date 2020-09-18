Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron on Thursday took to Instagram to express her excitement after attending Drew Barrymore's show.

The Old Guard actress shared her picture with the Charlies Angels star with an endearing caption.

She congratulated Drew on the new show and expressed her views about her participation.

Here is what Charlize wrote:

"This is how @drewbarrymore and I greet each other every time. Thanks for having me on @thedrewbarrymoreshow and talking @ctaop, #TogetherForHer, and life in general! Congrats on this incredible new show - you continue to bring joy and happiness to the world. Love you lady".









