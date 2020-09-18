Lady Gaga claims she was ‘depressed’ before working on new album

Lady Gaga recently spilled the beans on one of the darkest times of her career. Reportedly, the singer was not in a good place in the past, and it was only through her new album Chromatica that was able to get back into a good head space.

During her interview with Billboard, the Grammy award-winning singer claimed, "I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga — and then I would get depressed.”

The reason she entered this frame of mind in the first place was because of her 2018 Joanne tour and how it had to be cut short due to her struggles with fibromyalgia.

It was only through excessive therapy that the singer was able to work through her defenses and find peaceful ground. "I was peeling all the layers of the onion in therapy. So as you dig deeper, you get closer to the core, and the core of the onion stinks."

She concluded by saying, "It's the one where you go, 'I'm Lady Gaga, you don't understand what it feels like, I want to dress how I want and be who I am without people noticing, why does everybody have to notice, I'm so sad, I don't even know why anymore, why are you making me talk about it?'"