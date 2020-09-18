Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga claims she was ‘depressed’ before working on new album

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Lady Gaga claims she was ‘depressed’ before working on new album

Lady Gaga recently spilled the beans on one of the darkest times of her career. Reportedly, the singer was not in a good place in the past, and it was only through her new album Chromatica that was able to get back into a good head space.

During her interview with Billboard, the Grammy award-winning singer claimed, "I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga — and then I would get depressed.”

The reason she entered this frame of mind in the first place was because of her 2018 Joanne tour and how it had to be cut short due to her struggles with fibromyalgia.

It was only through excessive therapy that the singer was able to work through her defenses and find peaceful ground. "I was peeling all the layers of the onion in therapy. So as you dig deeper, you get closer to the core, and the core of the onion stinks."

She concluded by saying, "It's the one where you go, 'I'm Lady Gaga, you don't understand what it feels like, I want to dress how I want and be who I am without people noticing, why does everybody have to notice, I'm so sad, I don't even know why anymore, why are you making me talk about it?'"

More From Entertainment:

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan
Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset

Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset
Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis

Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal
Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame

Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame
Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Latest

view all