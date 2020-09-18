Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin says fifth child brings light and peace into her life

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin recently became parents of their fifth child together.

Days after giving birth to her son, Hilaria has shared a picture of the newborn whom the couple have named Edu Pau.

" I’m so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy. The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don’t think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm," she wrote.

She added, "Do you ever look at your children and say: I’m glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates. Thank you Dr Robert Sassoon for the best care I could ever ask for. You are wise, caring, present and kind—I know how unbelievably lucky I am that I get to call you my doctor. Thank you @nyphospital and your team of amazing nurses and doctors for yet another wonderful experience, meeting my baby inside your walls. Especially now, during Covid, I felt we were safe, and well taken care of. Doina, Sheila, Stephanie, Lisa—you know".

View this post on Instagram

You are loved Edu Pau . I’m so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy. The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don’t think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm. Do you ever look at your children and say: I’m glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates. Thank you Dr Robert Sassoon for the best care I could ever ask for. You are wise, caring, present and kind—I know how unbelievably lucky I am that I get to call you my doctor. Thank you @nyphospital and your team of amazing nurses and doctors for yet another wonderful experience, meeting my baby inside your walls. Especially now, during Covid, I felt we were safe, and well taken care of. Doina, Sheila, Stephanie, Lisa—you know

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on



More From Entertainment:

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie
Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Latest

view all