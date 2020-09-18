Nicole Poturalski in trouble after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to be in trouble after the reunion of the Troy star and his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

The 27-year-old model reportedly appeared to be having a blast overseas shortly after his rumoured boyfriend Pitt and Jennifer Aniston nearly broke the internet with their virtual reunion.

Nicole Poturalski was seen during a night out with her pals in Milan, Italy on September 17.

Pitt and Aniston reunited to take part in the star-studded virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie 'Fast Time at Ridgemont High'. It was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s first onscreen appearance together since their divorce in 2005.



Nicole Poturalski - who had earlier sent fans in a frenzy by posting a cryptic message that many thought was aimed at Angelina Jolie - seems to be in trouble as Pitt's excited fans took his recent appearance with Aniston as a pleasant move and wanted them to give another go to their relationship.

The model had posted a jaw-dropping photo of herself and captioned it, "Happy people don’t hate."

The time will tell how the 27-year-old German model would react to his rumoured boyfriend’s latest move as the fans started speculating that it is surely a blow to the model.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while the 'Friends' star played the part of Linda Barrett to re-enact the 1982 classic.

The hour-long streaming was organized for fundraising and took place on Facebook.

The celebrity couple was married for five years from 2000 to 2005.