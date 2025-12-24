Shayne Davis reveals why joining 'Vanderpump Rules' made him nervous

Joining a reality TV show isn’t an easy decision, and Vanderpump Rules newcomer Shayne Davis admits he had serious doubts before signing on.

Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules introduces an entirely new cast, mostly made up of employees from Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Davis is the only main cast member who doesn’t work there, and he recently told People magazine that agreeing to film wasn’t an instant yes.

“I almost didn't do it, to be honest with you,” Davis said. “I know what my life looks like, and it ain't always great… they’re following your life, and they’re going to see it all, and so that really made me nervous.”

Still, he ultimately decided to take the leap. “But I was like — I don't know — I'm trying to get more comfortable with myself, so screw it,” he adds.

Davis says he had never watched Vanderpump Rules before his longtime friend and costar Marcus Johnson — who has worked at SUR since 2021 — encouraged him to join the show alongside Lisa Vanderpump.

“I've been friends with this dude for almost a decade now,” says Davis, who is three years sober. “So Lisa saw me and was like, ‘This guy's got to do it.’ … ‘Well, I can't let my boy go to war alone.’ So here we are.”

He acknowledges that cameras now capture struggles he’s always had. “The only difference is now there's a camera that picks it all up.”

As the season airs, Davis admits he’s nervous about seeing himself onscreen. “I'm curious to see if I'm a s----- dude or not,” he laughs, adding that watching himself could be “therapeutic.”

Season 12 premiered December 5, 2025, following a major cast shakeup announced in November 2024.