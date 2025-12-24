Laura Dern recalls being afraid of the failure of 1993 'Jurassic Park'

Laura Dern played palaeobotanist Ellie Sattler in 'Jurassic Park'

Laura Dern unveiled that the entire star cast of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park thought the film was going to be a major flop.

Dern played the role of palaeobotanist Ellie Sattler alongside Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil, Ariana Richards and others.

According to the 58-year-old actress, the cast was nervous as they didn’t know how the CGI dinosaurs would look like.

Laura revealed that the actors working on the film were nervous as they were worried that the special effects won’t be realistic enough and the final cut would be a failure.

She added, "None of us knew what it would look like. CGI was only just being formulated as we were filming. It was so radical in its invention.”

The Lonely Planet star opened that Steven, to give the dinosaur effect, shouted ‘roar’ on the microphone during the scenes.

Dern said on The Graham Norton Show, “I remember Richard Attenborough saying to Steven Spielberg in rehearsal, ‘We need a cue, we need something that we can all react to,’ Steven agreed and as we waiting for something to happen Steven shouted through a megaphone behind us ‘ROAR! ROAR!”

Laura recalled looking Richard in the eye and saying, “this is going to be horrible.”

But the 1993 adventure sci-fi turned out to be a blockbuster as it earned $914 million globally.